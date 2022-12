This morning, Marfa Public Radio visits with musician Andy Davis, who is passing through Marfa on his way to shows in the Texas cities, with the Los Angeles band, The Daylights.

Andy Davis plays live at the KRTS Studios at 10 AM, with a replay at 6:30 PM. The Nashville-based musician previews songs from his forthcoming album, Heartbreak Yellow, and discusses songwriting, recording, and his impressions of Far West Texas.