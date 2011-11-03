On Talk At Ten, the weekday interview show, we speak with Dona Roman, the director of the Theatre Department at Sul Ross State University. She directs their new play, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical comedy.

The play follows the exploits of middle-school students and their families as they compete to advance to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. The play will be performed at the Studio Theatre on the Sul Ross campus the next two weekends, Nov 4-6 and Nov 11-13. (Fri & Sat 8:15 pm & Sun 2pm). Advance tickets are available.