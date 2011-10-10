Georgia Huston works to help teenagers and other children to deal with chronic pain via her organization Teen Pain Help. On the program today (10 AM & 6:30 PM), she shares with KRTS audiences her personal experiences in dealing with chronic pain.

Huston also previews a benefit art exhibition at Ivey's Emporium in Alpine, October 14-21, entitled "Feel The Pain: Art As Therapy." There will be an opening reception on Friday, October 14, at 6 to 8 PM, and also on Saturday, October 15, at 4 to 8 PM.