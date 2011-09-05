Wednesday is the birthday of a West Texas musician who pioneered early rock 'n' roll, Buddy Holly. On this day, the Lubbock-born singer/songwriter would be 75 years old, if it weren't for his untimely death in a plane crash at age 22.

KRTS DJ Joe Nick Patoski speaks with Peter Asher, the executive producer of Listen To Me: Buddy Holly Tribute Album. The legendary British music producer has put together a tribute album featuring the likes of Stevie Nicks, Jeff Lynne, Jackson Browne, Chris Isaak, Natalie Merchant, Ringo Starr, Lyle Lovett, Zooey Deschanel, and Brian Wilson, among others.

And to our surprise, later today on the national NPR broadcast of All Things Considered, Peter Asher is once again interviewed, by Robert Siegel.