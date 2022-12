Chaparral Cars was a automobile racing team with West Texas roots. They built prototype race cars from the 1960s through the early 1970s. Chaparral was founded in 1962 by Hap Sharp and Jim Hall, of Midland, a Texas oil magnate with an impressive combination of skills in engineering and race car driving.

Famed automotive mechanical illustrator and local resident David Kimble will discuss the history of Chaparral on Talk at Ten today.