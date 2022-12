Fort Davis resident Larry Francell has just published the book Fort Davis, for the Arcadia Publishing series of books on cities and towns. There are more than 200 images of historic Fort Davis. He speaks with KRTS about the project on Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM, with a taped replay at 6:30 PM.

Francell is the retired director of the Museum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.