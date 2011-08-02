Jennie Lyn Hamilton & Sam Griffin

On today's Talk at Ten, Jennie Lyn Hamilton and Sam Griffin talk about this year's 24 Hour Plays.

For the 6th year in a row Marfa Live Arts will once again showcase the region’s best of the best writers, actors and directors during the 24 Hour Plays. That's this coming Saturday, August 6th at 8pm at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.

The concept is simple: participants write, direct, rehearse and perform six one-act plays within a twenty-four hour period.On this coming Friday evening, all interested actors, writers and directors are encouraged to meet at the Crowley theater, no previous experience is necessary. Participants will then be divided into actors, directors and writers, and given the basic outline for the next 24 hours. When Saturday evening arrives, time's up and it’s show time!

Participants include residents of Alpine, Fort Davis, Marfa and more. The entire community is invited to attend this free performance, Saturday, Aug. 6th at 8pm at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.