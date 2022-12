Dale Watson and his Lone Stars play at the Railroad Blues in Alpine Friday, July 22. The country singer, guitarist and songwriter is based in Austin, Texas.

According to the Washington Post, Dale "...writes songs that wouldn't sound out of place on one of Johnny Cash's best alblums - songs that will endure...addressing matters of life and death, truth and justice, loss, and longing in a voice that rings - make that rumbles - with conviction."