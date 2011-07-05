Talk at Ten guest Jack Sanders of Austin's Design Build Adventure is hosting a Create Design Build workshop at El Cosmico in Marfa. This week-long workshop focuses on locality and community in design build projects - not just the materials and the construction techniques, but how climate, geography, socioeconomics, personal relationships and even factors like the food, music and art of a place can and should influence design.

Since 2005, Jack has been collaborating with Liz Lambert and her Bunkhouse Management team on a variety of hotel projects including the design and construction of El Cosmico, a vintage trailer, yurt, and teepee hotel in Marfa, Texas; metalwork design and fabrication for San Antonio's Hotel Havana; and an innovative outdoor stage for Austin's Hotel San Jose.