Talk At Ten is our weekday interview program, original to KRTS. Hear it live at 10 AM, with a repeat at 6:30 PM, after All Things Considered from NPR.

On Wednesday's program, a visit with Butch and Butch - that's Texas musicians Butch Hancock and Butch Morgan, who are performing together in the area. Butch Hancock is a sometime Terlingua resident.