The Far West Texas Surf Report
Written and produced by Ian Lewis
Narrated by Joe Edd Waggoner
Marfa Public Radio presents The Far West Texas Surf Report, a late-night summer series bringing you the day's local swell conditions, and a dream from last night. End credit music provided by Anthology Recording's Surf Archive series, reissuing soundtracks of classic surf films. Episodes air each Wednesday at 11 PM. Stay tuned, and stay stoked.
Latest Episodes
Punch Kennedy receives a vision of the future, or maybe the past. The final episode of the series. End credit music by G Wayne Thomas from the Morning of…
One thousand waves...one thousand dreams. End credit music by The Val Dusty Experiment, from Andrew Kidman's Litmus OST, available August 14th from…
A massive swell arrived in Far West Texas in the night, but so did the trains - delivering nightmares to those struggling for sleep. Paddle out at your…
Thunderclouds and dreams roll in - some stick around, others are forgotten. It's the season for big monsoon swells, but sometimes its the small mushy…
Summer isn't always good waves and fun times, more often than not the ocean is flat and boredom hangs around the town. All the air-conditioning and…
After catching some waves under the moon last night, Punch Kennedy's betting there'll be some swell sticking around today. Full report when the sun comes…
Tumbleweeds and white-capping conditions make for a morning to go back to sleep. Punch Kennedy checks the waves anyways, and dreams of an old school…
A solid South swell fills in to the Big Bend region. Punch Kennedy's got the full report, and tells of a book for the American swimmer. Music by G. Wayne…