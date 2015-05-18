Written and produced by Ian Lewis

Narrated by Joe Edd Waggoner

Marfa Public Radio presents The Far West Texas Surf Report, a late-night summer series bringing you the day's local swell conditions, and a dream from last night. End credit music provided by Anthology Recording's Surf Archive series, reissuing soundtracks of classic surf films. Episodes air each Wednesday at 11 PM. Stay tuned, and stay stoked.