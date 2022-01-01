For Julie Bernal, working in radio is a third career. She holds a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin, and has worked in management and accounting in some iconic Texas businesses including Whole Foods Market and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Julie received a teaching certificate in 2001, and taught Kindergarten in the small country town of Coupland for several years. Although her previous careers involved communication, it wasn’t until she moved to Marfa that Julie found her voice both figuratively and literally — on the air. She has hosted music shows at Marfa Public Radio since 2014, and has had her own weekly show, Old’s Cool, since 2017. Julie, who has lived in Marfa for about a decade, hopes her community ties and familiarity with the region will help bring a personable quality to her on-air delivery.