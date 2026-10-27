Here’s your West Texas voting guide for the 2026 midterm elections

Early voting is underway in Texas through Oct. 30 for the 2026 midterm elections, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Across the Big Bend and Permian Basin, voters are weighing in on a wide range of races, from county-level races to the high-profile, statewide contests for Texas Governor and U.S. Senator.

Below is a rundown of some of the notable federal, state and local races and propositions on the ballot in West Texas.

As is often the case in rural West Texas, many local races have just one candidate running unopposed. Across the region, local races frequently only draw participation from one party and are essentially decided in the March primary elections.

Voting information – including polling locations, voter registration information and more – is available online from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. You can also find polling location information on your local county's website.

The list below is not a comprehensive list of every race appearing on local ballots across the region.

Marfa Public Radio will broadcast live special coverage of midterm election results from the Texas Standard and NPR starting at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Follow our website that evening for local results from the Big Bend and Permian Basin.

Statewide races

Race Candidates (* indicates incumbent) Governor Greg Abbott (R)*, Gina Hinojosa (D), Pat Dixon (L) Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R)*, Vikki Goodwin (D), Anthony Cristo (L), Kevin McCormick (G) Attorney General Mayes Middleton (R), Nathan Johnson (D), Tom Oxford (L) Comptroller Don Huffines (R)*, Sarah Eckhardt (D), V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza (L), Shehla Faizi (G) Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham (R)*, Benjamin Flores (D), Neill Snider (L) Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets (R), Clayton Tucker (D), Austin R. Kelly (L) Railroad Commissioner Bo French (R), Jon Rosenthal (D), Arthur Dibianca (L) U.S. Senator Ken Paxton (R), James Talarico (D), Ted Brown (L)

Regional races

U.S. Rep. District 11 (Permian Basin) August Pfluger (R)*, Claire Reynolds (D) U.S. Rep. District 23 Brandon Herrera (R), Katy Padilla Stout (D), Ben Mendoza (I) State Sen. District 31 Kevin Sparks (R)*, John Betancourt (D) State Rep. District 82 Tom Craddick (R)*, Cathy Broadrick (D) State Rep. District 81 Brooks Landgraf (R)*, Ceasar Sanchez (D) State Sen. District 19 Marcus Cardenas (R), Roland Gutierrez (D)* State Rep. District 74 Robert Garza (R), Eddie Morales Jr. (D)*

County and municipal races

Permian Basin

Midland County



County Judge Jay Marquez (R)* District Clerk Alex "Lex" Archuleta (R)* County Clerk Alison Haley (R)* County Treasurer Sara Gray (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Brian Carney (R) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Dianne Anderson (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Edelmira "Ede" Zamora Subia (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Yadi Billeck (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Susan Rayos (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 John Wesley Barton (R)*

Midland ISD

Board of Trustees, District 3 Tommy Bishop*, Tim Lirley Board of Trustees, District 5 La'Toya Mayberry, Nickolas Joel Jasso, Karl Boroski Board of Trustees, District 6 Sara Burleson* (unopposed declared elected)

Ector County

County Judge Dustin Fawcett (R)* District Clerk Guadalupe "Lupita" Navarrette (R)* County Clerk Jennifer Martin (R)* County Treasurer Amanda Prieto Synder (RO) County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Grayson Hankins (R) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Billy Hall (R)*, Jesse M. Porras III (D) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Steven Brennan (R) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Missi Walden (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Bill Bowen (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Elizabeth R. Baeza (R)*, Crystal Z. Rios (D)

City of Odessa

City Council, District 3 Richard Pierce, Jerry Castro Jr. City Council, District 4 Dallas Kennedy City Council, District 5 Chris M. Hanie* City propositions 44 propositions — see full guide from the City of Odessa here.

Big Bend

Presidio County

County Judge Jose "Joe" Portillo Jr. (D)* District and County Clerk Carolina A. Cataño (D)* County Treasurer Florcita Zubia (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Jesus "Junie" Herrera (D) County Commissioner, Pct. 3 Obed Escontrias (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Susan Hays (D), Ida Dominguez (write-in) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Dina Jo Marquez (D)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Amabilia (Amy) Galindo (R), Bianca Martinez Bailon (D)

Brewster County

County Judge Greg P. Henington (R)* District Clerk Sarah Fellows Martinez (R)* County Clerk Sarah Lujan (D)* County Treasurer Julie K. Morton (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Sara Allen Colando (D)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 William K. "Mo" Morrow (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Felipe Fierro (D), Mickey Cox (write-in) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Paul Rashott (R)* Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Michael "Mike" Johnson (R), Susana Gonzales (D)* Creation of Brewster County Emergency Services District No. 2 For / Against

City of Alpine



Mayor Catherine Eaves* City Council, Ward 5 Isaiah Olayinka, Rozolen Stanford Note: Olayinka dropped out of the race , but did so after a required deadline for having names removed from ballots, so his name will still appear on the ballot, according to Brewster County's elections office. City of Alpine propositions Multiple propositions — see sample ballot here

Jeff Davis County

County Judge Buster Mills (R) District and County Clerk Jennifer Wright (R)* County Treasurer Dawn Kitts (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Roy Hurley (R)* County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Tommy Vick (R), Albert W. Miller (D) Justice of the Peace Marry Ann Luedecke (R)*

Full sample ballots from local governments:



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