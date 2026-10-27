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Here’s your West Texas voting guide for the 2026 midterm elections

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik,
Mary Cantrell
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:14 PM CDT
A polling location in Alpine, Texas on Oct. 27, 2026.
Mary Cantrell
/
Marfa Public Radio
A polling location in Alpine, Texas on Oct. 27, 2026.

Early voting is underway in Texas through Oct. 30 for the 2026 midterm elections, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Across the Big Bend and Permian Basin, voters are weighing in on a wide range of races, from county-level races to the high-profile, statewide contests for Texas Governor and U.S. Senator.

Below is a rundown of some of the notable federal, state and local races and propositions on the ballot in West Texas.

As is often the case in rural West Texas, many local races have just one candidate running unopposed. Across the region, local races frequently only draw participation from one party and are essentially decided in the March primary elections.

Voting information – including polling locations, voter registration information and more – is available online from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. You can also find polling location information on your local county's website.

The list below is not a comprehensive list of every race appearing on local ballots across the region.

Marfa Public Radio will broadcast live special coverage of midterm election results from the Texas Standard and NPR starting at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Follow our website that evening for local results from the Big Bend and Permian Basin.

Statewide races

RaceCandidates (* indicates incumbent)
GovernorGreg Abbott (R)*, Gina Hinojosa (D), Pat Dixon (L)
Lt. GovernorDan Patrick (R)*, Vikki Goodwin (D), Anthony Cristo (L), Kevin McCormick (G)
Attorney GeneralMayes Middleton (R), Nathan Johnson (D), Tom Oxford (L)
ComptrollerDon Huffines (R)*, Sarah Eckhardt (D), V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza (L), Shehla Faizi (G)
Land CommissionerDawn Buckingham (R)*, Benjamin Flores (D), Neill Snider (L)
Agriculture CommissionerNate Sheets (R), Clayton Tucker (D), Austin R. Kelly (L)
Railroad CommissionerBo French (R), Jon Rosenthal (D), Arthur Dibianca (L)
U.S. SenatorKen Paxton (R), James Talarico (D), Ted Brown (L)

Regional races

U.S. Rep. District 11 (Permian Basin)August Pfluger (R)*, Claire Reynolds (D)
U.S. Rep. District 23Brandon Herrera (R), Katy Padilla Stout (D), Ben Mendoza (I)
State Sen. District 31Kevin Sparks (R)*, John Betancourt (D)
State Rep. District 82Tom Craddick (R)*, Cathy Broadrick (D)
State Rep. District 81Brooks Landgraf (R)*, Ceasar Sanchez (D)
State Sen. District 19Marcus Cardenas (R), Roland Gutierrez (D)*
State Rep. District 74Robert Garza (R), Eddie Morales Jr. (D)*

County and municipal races

Permian Basin

Midland County

County JudgeJay Marquez (R)*
District ClerkAlex "Lex" Archuleta (R)*
County ClerkAlison Haley (R)*
County TreasurerSara Gray (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Brian Carney (R)
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Dianne Anderson (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Edelmira "Ede" Zamora Subia (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Yadi Billeck (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Susan Rayos (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4John Wesley Barton (R)*

Midland ISD

Board of Trustees, District 3Tommy Bishop*, Tim Lirley
Board of Trustees, District 5La'Toya Mayberry, Nickolas Joel Jasso, Karl Boroski
Board of Trustees, District 6Sara Burleson* (unopposed declared elected)

Ector County

County JudgeDustin Fawcett (R)*
District ClerkGuadalupe "Lupita" Navarrette (R)*
County ClerkJennifer Martin (R)*
County TreasurerAmanda Prieto Synder (RO)
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Grayson Hankins (R)
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Billy Hall (R)*, Jesse M. Porras III (D)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Steven Brennan (R)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Missi Walden (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Bill Bowen (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4Elizabeth R. Baeza (R)*, Crystal Z. Rios (D)

City of Odessa

City Council, District 3Richard Pierce, Jerry Castro Jr.
City Council, District 4Dallas Kennedy
City Council, District 5Chris M. Hanie*
City propositions44 propositions — see full guide from the City of Odessa here.

Big Bend

Presidio County

County JudgeJose "Joe" Portillo Jr. (D)*
District and County ClerkCarolina A. Cataño (D)*
County TreasurerFlorcita Zubia (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Jesus "Junie" Herrera (D)
County Commissioner, Pct. 3Obed Escontrias (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Susan Hays (D), Ida Dominguez (write-in)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Dina Jo Marquez (D)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Amabilia (Amy) Galindo (R), Bianca Martinez Bailon (D)

Brewster County

County JudgeGreg P. Henington (R)*
District ClerkSarah Fellows Martinez (R)*
County ClerkSarah Lujan (D)*
County TreasurerJulie K. Morton (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Sara Allen Colando (D)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4William K. "Mo" Morrow (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1Felipe Fierro (D), Mickey Cox (write-in)
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2Paul Rashott (R)*
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3Michael "Mike" Johnson (R), Susana Gonzales (D)*
Creation of Brewster County Emergency Services District No. 2For / Against

City of Alpine

MayorCatherine Eaves*

City Council, Ward 5

Isaiah Olayinka, Rozolen Stanford

Note: Olayinka dropped out of the race , but did so after a required deadline for having names removed from ballots, so his name will still appear on the ballot, according to Brewster County's elections office.

City of Alpine propositionsMultiple propositions — see sample ballot here

Jeff Davis County

County JudgeBuster Mills (R)
District and County ClerkJennifer Wright (R)*
County TreasurerDawn Kitts (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Roy Hurley (R)*
County Commissioner, Pct. 4Tommy Vick (R), Albert W. Miller (D)
Justice of the PeaceMarry Ann Luedecke (R)*

Full sample ballots from local governments:

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Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is Station Manager of Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik
Mary Cantrell
Mary Cantrell is a reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Mary Cantrell