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May 2026 West Texas primary runoff elections

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:51 PM CDT
Candidate signs, including one for Republican Senate primary candidate and current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, line the entrance to the Royal Lane Baptist Church polling location as voters cast ballots during local and primary runoff elections, including the closely watched Texas Republican Senate runoff, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Dallas.
AP Photo
/
Gabriela Passos
Candidate signs, including one for Republican Senate primary candidate and current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, line the entrance to the Royal Lane Baptist Church polling location as voters cast ballots during local and primary runoff elections, including the closely watched Texas Republican Senate runoff, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Dallas.

It’s primary runoff election day in Texas, with voters across the state choosing who will be their party’s nominee for November in a handful of high-profile statewide races.

In West Texas, just a handful of primary runoffs are on local ballots after most primary races were decided in March.

Here are the local runoff races Marfa Public Radio is tracking.

This story will be updated with local runoff results. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their runoff election.

Midland County

County Judge

Republican Primary Runoff
Jay Marquez
Karen Hood

No Democrats participated in this race.

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary Runoff
H. Lance Friday
Dianne Anderson

No Democrats participated in this race.

Ector County

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary Runoff
Jason Payne
Grayson Hankins

No Democrats participated in this race.

Pecos County

County Judge

Republican Primary Runoff
Lea Daggett
Remie R. Ramos

The Democratic candidate in this race is Santiago Cantu Jr.

County Clerk

Republican Primary Runoff
Rosie Luera Holland
Leslie Davis

No Democrats participated in this race.

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News
Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is News Director at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik