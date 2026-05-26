May 2026 West Texas primary runoff elections

It’s primary runoff election day in Texas, with voters across the state choosing who will be their party’s nominee for November in a handful of high-profile statewide races.

In West Texas, just a handful of primary runoffs are on local ballots after most primary races were decided in March.

Here are the local runoff races Marfa Public Radio is tracking.

This story will be updated with local runoff results. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their runoff election.

Midland County

County Judge

Republican Primary Runoff Jay Marquez Karen Hood

No Democrats participated in this race.

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican Primary Runoff H. Lance Friday Dianne Anderson

No Democrats participated in this race.

Ector County

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Republican Primary Runoff Jason Payne Grayson Hankins

No Democrats participated in this race.

Pecos County

County Judge

Republican Primary Runoff Lea Daggett Remie R. Ramos

The Democratic candidate in this race is Santiago Cantu Jr.

County Clerk

Republican Primary Runoff Rosie Luera Holland Leslie Davis

No Democrats participated in this race.

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