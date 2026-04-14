Rep. Tony Gonzales to resign from Congress amid backlash over sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, said he would resign from the U.S. House on Tuesday, ending a five-year congressional career months after he revealed he had an affair with an aide who later died by suicide.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” Gonzales said in a statement Monday evening. “When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”

Gonzales’ resignation announcement came about an hour after Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, announced his own resignation from the House. Swalwell’s move to step down came in the wake of allegations from numerous former staffers who said the Democrat engaged in sexual misconduct, including sexual assault.

Members of Congress had planned to bring expulsion resolutions against both lawmakers this week, and numerous members from each party indicated they would vote in favor. Gonzales’ statement did not specify whether his “retirement from office” would be effective immediately, though his prior announcement that he would not seek reelection suggested his latest statement referred to resignation.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat and chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, had announced plans to bring an expulsion resolution against Gonzales this week. A Leger Fernández spokesperson said she still plans to file the resolution at 2 p.m. EST Tuesday, given the vague language in Gonzales’ statement, unless he files his resignation “effective immediately” before then.

Gonzales, a Navy veteran first elected in 2020, admitted to having an affair with a staffer in early March, weeks after the San Antonio Express-News reported on the extramarital tryst, including text messages in which the staffer pushed back against Gonzales’ requests for nude photos.

After finishing second in the March Republican primary, GOP leaders — including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson — urged him to drop his reelection bid, and Gonzales followed suit soon after. But most Republicans had stopped short of calling for his resignation or expulsion until the Swalwell allegations brought sexual misconduct to the fore, opening the door for expelling one member from each party without upsetting the partisan makeup of a narrowly divided House.

The House Ethics Committee had opened an investigation into the San Antonio congressman to determine whether he “engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his office” and “discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges.”

House rules prohibit members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with their employees.

A former Gonzales campaign staffer came forward last week saying Gonzales had been sexually inappropriate with her as well, including sharing text messages in which the then-candidate had asked her for nude photos and for sex.

The most moderate Republican from Texas in Congress, Gonzales was both an outspoken voice on the need for border security and an occasional critic of his party’s approach to immigration.

His pending resignation will leave Texas’ 23rd Congressional District vacant. Gov. Greg Abbott has the power to set a special election date at his discretion.

The 23rd District, which runs from San Antonio to El Paso County and includes numerous West Texas border towns, was a swing district throughout the 2010s but had become more Republican in recent cycles through a combination of redistricting and political shifts, especially among its majority-Hispanic population.

But with Democrats enthused by a recent string of special election overperformances, including a state Senate flip in North Texas, the race to replace Gonzales could be more competitive. National Democrats were already eyeing the seat as a pickup opportunity in the November general election, encouraged by recent trends suggesting Hispanic voters have shifted leftward since 2024.

The Republican nominee in the November general election is Brandon Herrera, a gun rights activist and YouTuber who had challenged Gonzales in the primary in two successive cycles.

Herrera, who is much further right than Gonzales, initially took issue with Gonzales’ vote, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, for a bipartisan gun safety bill loathed by hardline gun rights activists. As Gonzales’ affair came to light, Herrera has been deeply critical of the congressman’s ethical conduct, and had called for him to resign for months.

Gonzales has previously called Herrera a “known neo-Nazi” — an allegation Herrera disputes as “obvious[ly]” untrue.

“Nature is healing,” Herrera wrote on social media, responding to Gonzales’ announcement Monday.

While the district is not on congressional Democrats’ target list, Herrera’s controversial online persona has made Democrats in Texas and Washington more interested in the seat. Democrats have shared clips of Herrera discussing owning a copy of “Mein Kampf” and YouTube clips in which he refers to a gun as the “original ghetto blaster” and makes Holocaust puns.

The Democratic nominee in the November election is Katy Padilla Stout, a San Antonio attorney and former elementary school teacher.

Both would be expected to enter a special election for the remainder of Gonzales’ term if Abbott schedules it. Unlike the general election, it would be open to multiple candidates from both parties.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.