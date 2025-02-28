© 2025 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 4 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In new book, journalist Kyle Paoletta argues the history of the Southwest is key to understanding its environmental future

Marfa Public Radio | By Alberto De Leon
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:45 AM CST
A view of El Paso, Texas in November 2018.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
A view of El Paso, Texas in November 2018.

As the U.S. grapples with rising temperatures and drought conditions due to climate change, a new book from journalist Kyle Paoletta - native of New Mexico - looks at how cities in the Southwest could be a model of resilience in the future.

The book - “American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest” - explores how the region’s history and culture could serve as a guiding light for the future of the environment in places like the Chihuahuan Desert of West Texas.

Marfa Public Radio recently spoke with Paoletta about the book.

This reporting was made possible by generous donations from supporters like you. Please consider making a donation to Marfa Public Radio to fund the journalism you rely on.
News
Alberto De Leon
Originally from El Paso, Alberto hails most recently from the West Coast. He's worked for a few different companies including Apple and the New York Times and is eager and excited to wake up Marfa and the region at large as the new Morning Edition Host. 


When away from work, he likes to spend as much of it as possible listening to music, watching Survivor or playing trivia.
See stories by Alberto De Leon