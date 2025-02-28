In new book, journalist Kyle Paoletta argues the history of the Southwest is key to understanding its environmental future

As the U.S. grapples with rising temperatures and drought conditions due to climate change, a new book from journalist Kyle Paoletta - native of New Mexico - looks at how cities in the Southwest could be a model of resilience in the future.

The book - “American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest” - explores how the region’s history and culture could serve as a guiding light for the future of the environment in places like the Chihuahuan Desert of West Texas.

Marfa Public Radio recently spoke with Paoletta about the book.