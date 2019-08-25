Music Shows
Special Dancing On Your Own On-Air Dance Party! https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/dancing-on-your-own-solitary-dance-party-03-20-20/
In Tune
March 2, 2020Hosted by Nick Hurt each Monday - In Tune shares contemporary and avant garde classical music- classical mid-day with a twist! https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/in-tune-3-23-20/
Far Out West Texas Blue Monday Show
March 9, 2020Hosted by local doctor/musician Doc Cactus, every Monday from 7-9PM - The Far-Out West-Texas Blue Monday Show focuses on blues and learning about the genres complex and historically-charged roots, through slavery, emancipation, Jim Crow, integration and to the present state. https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/far-out-west-texas-blues-monday-with-doc-cactus-3-9-20/
Dos Horas con Primo
March 10, 2020Hosted by Primo Carrasco and Tim Johnson, and heard every Tuesday from 11AM-1PM, Dos Horas con Primo is your weekly dose of norteño, conjunto, bolero, tejano, tex-mex, and borderlands music. https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/dos-horas-con-primo-3-10-20/
No Country for Old Music
March 10, 2020All the new music you can use every Tuesday from 8-9pm. With your new host Travis Bubenik.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/no-country-for-old-music-with-lisa-kettyle-mystery-guest-3-10-20/
Night Train Express
March 10, 2020Hosted by David Beebe, current Presidio County Justice of the Peace, musician, and purveyor of the best burgers in Marfa (Bad Hombres), every Tuesday night from 9PM-Midnight - The Night Train Express focuses on grown-folks music, southern soul, and R&B.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/night-train-express-with-david-bebee-3-10-20/
Classical Midday
March 11, 2020Hosted by Marfa Public Radio’s station Matriarch, Roseland Klein, each Wednesday from 11AM-1PM. Classical Midday is a program of music, primarily instrumental, that ranges from the medieval era to that of the current century.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/classical-midday-with-roseland-klein-3-11-20/
Old's Cool
March 11, 2020Host Julie B plays the best in popular music genres from the 70's through the 90's with a mix of hits, obscure tracks, and the occasional guilty pleasure - each show revolves around a different fun theme every week. https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/olds-cool-women-who-changed-music-the-70s/
Marfa Mystery Hour
March 25, 2020The Marfa Mystery Hour is a rotating cast of Marfa Public Radio Volunteer DJ's doing one-off shows. Every week there's a different theme for you to enjoy.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/marfa-mystery-hour-with-jonah-3-25-20/
Lost Frequencies
March 11, 2020Hosted by DJ Little Danny every Wednesday from 9-11PM, Lost Frequencies is audio escapism to a parallel universe of modern jazz, Latin sounds, atmospheric exotica and soundtrack moods, soul anthems, hypnotic R&B and blues, instrumental weirdness and electronic creaking.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/lost-frequencies-3-11-20/
Thee Midnight Snack
March 11-12, 2020Hosted by Sal Torabene, Thee Midnight Snack is [A] Late Night Show [4] Late Night People[S] - A Random Amalgamation of [♪♫♪♫♪♫] [2] Sooth Thee Ears, Keep You Up, Or Put You [2] Sleep - Every Wednesday Evening/Early Thursday Morning [11PM - 1AM].https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/thee-midnight-snack-with-sal-3-11-20/
Rock-a-Billy
March 12, 2020Hosted by Billy and Joni Marginot, Rock-a-Billy is an hour of rockabilly music, the genre most often considered the foundations for rock n’ roll, every Thursday from 7-8PM.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/rockabilly-3-12-20/
Honky Tonk Happy Hour
Feb 27, 2020(Put up a new OLD one for You, Stew!)Hosted by David Branch each and every Thursday from 8-10PM, The Honky Tonk Happy Hour, specializes in an enthusiastic assortment of country, western, swing and everything in-between.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/honky-tonk-happy-hour-2-27-20/
Smoke Free
March 12, 2020Hosted by Dya Tha Getto Hipsta every Thursday from 10-11PM, Smoke Free features hip-hop and R&B from the golden era to the present day.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/smoke-free-3-12-20/
Rock Pillow
March 12-13, 2020Hosted by Michael Camacho every Thursday from 11PM -1AM, The Rock Pillow puts the Studio A turntables to work in order to put you to sleep with classic rock, metal, and punk.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/rock-pillow-3-12-20
Special All Request Oldies Show
March 27An eclectic midday mix of music heard every Friday from 11AM - 1PM - This isn't your average oldies show - Hear all the classics as well as deep cuts of every genre imaginable.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/oldies-with-julie-b-3-27-20/March 6, 2020Hosted by Carol Fairlie every Friday Night from 8-9PM, World Music features multi-ethnic music from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Mostly acoustic new releases and contemporary classics!https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/world-music-3-6-20/
Borders, Beats, and Babes
February 29, 2020Hosted by Gabriela Carballo every Friday night from 9-10PM - Borders, Beats, and Babes showcases the beats beyond well known Latin American and Spanish music in order to exalt the current trends of music in those places.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/border-beats-and-babes-2-29-20/
Otherside of Nowhere
March 20, 2020Heard every Friday Night from 10PM-Midnight - Laurel Coniglio, host and proud resident of The Other Side of Nowhere, brings you the wild and wonderful sounds of rocknroll, country, r&b and everything in between - including a heavy dose of musical babes of all sorts.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/prince-pandemic-on-the-other-side-of-nowhere-03-20-20/
From the Porch
March 21, 2020Hosted by Lisa Kettyle every Saturday from 5p-7p, From the Porch features the music of musicians that live, write, and perform in Far West Texas. You'll hear a mix of genres spanning the past, present, and future of West Texas music, as well as interviews and in studio performances.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/from-the-porch-03-20-20
Texas Music Hour of Power
March 21, 2020Hosted by writer, filmmaker, and Texas enthusiast Joe Nick Patoski every Saturday from 7-9PM, the Texas Music Hour of Power showcases all kinds of Texas sounds recorded over the past century of recorded music - including indigenous music, including Western swing, hillbilly, TexMex, Tejano, Cajunto, swamp pop, Cajun, zydeco, and much more.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/texas-music-hour-of-power-03-21-20/
Late Nights with Lady Chanticleer
March 14, 2020Heard every Saturday from 9-11PM, Late Nights with Lady Chanticleer is all about musical excavations - Featuring funk, soul, hard rock, soft rock, medium rock, gentle dirges, space whispers, horror schmaltz, and beyond, curated and hosted by the one and only Aja Chanticleer.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/late-nights-with-lady-c-julie-b-3-14-20/
Inter-Dimensional Music
March 1, 2020Heard every 1st Sunday of the month from 9-11PM and hosted by Artist, writer, Yin yoga teacher, and Indianapolis Zen Center, Daniel Chamberlin (Cosmic Chambo). Inter-Dimensional Music has been described by the following quote, “The Gnarliest Mix of Floaty Psychedelia, Irie Cosmic Metal, and After Hours Ragas.”[mixcloud with-daniel-chamberlin-3-1-20/
Cosmic Debris
March 8th 2020Heard every second Sunday, Cosmic Debreeze, hosted by Anthony DeSimone, is an exploration of the floating debris of the cosmos (aka ethereal and thought provoking jams and attitudes) .https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/cosmic-debreeze-with-dj-charlie-3-8-20/
Third Sunday From the Sun
February 16, 2020Heard every third Sunday from 9-11PM, Third Sunday from the Sun, hosted by Ian Lewis, searches for new combinations of the sounds, words, and music under the sun.https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/third-sunday-from-the-sun-with-ian-lewis-2-16-20/
Mink Floyd's 4th Sunday Special
August 25, 2019https://www.mixcloud.com/MarfaPublicRadio/mink-floyds-4th-sunday-special-8-25-19/d