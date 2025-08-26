New Sul Ross research center will explore water issues across the Big Bend

A new research center that formally launched at Sul Ross State University in Alpine this month is set to explore water issues across the greater Big Bend region.

The West Texas Water Research Center, housed within the university’s Borderlands Research Institute, aims to help researchers, landowners and other stakeholders get a better understanding of water supply, recharge rates and sustainability across the region.

Officials involved have described the effort as a “service-oriented” research center.

Marfa Public Radio spoke with the center’s interim director Billy Tarrant for more on the launch. Listen to the conversation in the player at the top of the page.

