The Smithsonian will stay open through at least Monday, despite the shutdown

Updated October 1, 2025 at 8:31 AM CDT

Having been through more than one federal government shutdown, Washington, D.C.'s arts and cultural institutions know the drill. While many of the sites have not yet announced specifics, history tells us visitors will likely find shuttered doors if there's a shutdown. But they will also find plenty of alternatives.

Here's what we know based on past shutdowns:

Smithsonian Institution:

The Smithsonian Institution, which includes museums, research centers, and the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., will stay open through at least Monday, Oct. 6 using "prior-year funds," they shared online. Updates should be posted on its website .

The institution receives about 62% of its budget from the federal government, so its 21 museums and the National Zoo may face closure. That includes the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of American History, the National Portrait Gallery and the American Art Museum.

In the event of closure in the coming weeks, the animals at the National Zoo and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia "will continue to be fed and cared for," according to the Zoo's website , but the popular webcams peeking into the daily lives of pandas, lions, elephants and naked mole-rats will be turned off. The Smithsonian says the cams "require federal resources, primarily staff, to run and broadcast."

Monuments and memorials

Outdoor sites in Washington, D.C., such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be physically accessible to visitors, according to guidance from the National Park Service (NPS) in 2024. In a statement, the parks service told NPR it will post any updates to its website.

Tours of important sites such as the U.S. Capitol and the FBI will likely be suspended. Members of Congress like Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania are posting FAQs about what to expect during the shutdown, including information for visitors: "The tour guides and visitor centers of federal government buildings are considered non-essential and will be closed during a shutdown."

White House tours

Note that, regardless of a shutdown, White House tours have been suspended due to construction of President Trump's ballroom. See the White House website for updates.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

The Kennedy Center receives federal funding for some employee salaries and the upkeep of its building, a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy. Events and performances are supported by private dollars. In an email to NPR, spokesperson Roma Daravi said, "The Center's programming will not be impacted by a shutdown. Federal employees like plumbers will not be impacted either, thanks to the OBBB." President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, passed by Congress, included $257 million for the Kennedy Center for repairs, restoration and other building maintenance.

Ford's Theatre

The historic Ford's Theatre is a public-private partnership with the National Park Service. Spokesperson Leah Yoon Frelinghuysen told NPR, "As such, daytime museum visits and access to the Petersen House [where Abraham Lincoln died] will not be available during the shutdown." Performances, exhibits focused on the aftermath of the assassination, and the gift shop will remain open.

What will stay open?

There are plenty of museums and cultural sites in Washington, D.C., that do not rely on federal funding that will remain open.

Some of those include:

The National Building Museum

The National Museum of Women in the Arts

The Phillips Collection

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story.

