350+ teacher complaints as Texas schools continue disciplinary actions over Charlie Kirk posts

In the weeks following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a wave of disciplinary actions has swept across Texas, particularly in public schools and higher education. As of Friday, the Texas Education Agency has received more than 350 complaints related to teachers and school staff who've reportedly commented on Kirk's killing.

Many of the complaints are tied to social media posts viewed as mocking or celebrating Kirk's murder during a public event at Utah Valley University earlier this month.

State officials said the number of complaints doesn't represent separate individuals. The scope of the investigation includes both certified educators and other school employees, the agency confirmed on Friday.

The complaints are currently under review by the state, but firings, suspensions and disciplinary reviews have already taken place independently. Some Houston-area teachers have already been fired, including an educator in Goose Creek Consolidated ISD who suggested Kirk's death was the "consequences of his actions."

A Dallas teacher was reportedly put on leave after criticizing Kirk in posts to his personal Facebook account. An elementary teacher and a band director at Wylie ISD in North Texas both resigned after making comments about the assassination on social media. And just south of San Antonio, a Jourdanton teacher was fired after online posts. Similar disciplinary actions have been seen throughout the state, including at Midland ISD in West Texas.

Several teachers throughout the country have filed lawsuits in response to their firings. As of Monday, none had been filed in Texas.

At the university level, Texas students have also faced discipline. A Texas Tech University student is no longer enrolled after making comments toward another student holding a sign that read "RIP Charlie." The exchange ended in an arrest after the disciplined student swiped at the other's "Make America Great Again" cap. Days later, a Texas State University student mocked Kirk's death during a campus gathering.

Gov. Greg Abbott condemned both incidents on social media.

Free speech advocates warn the disciplinary actions could have a chilling effect. Haley Gluhanich, with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told The Texas Newsroom that the First Amendment protects even offensive, hateful or poorly timed speech — so long as it does not incite violence or rise to the level of a true threat.

"To the extent that there's any punishment based solely on someone's speech or expression, that's when we start having a problem," Gluhanich said.

She added that the wave of investigations may cause students and educators to self-censor.

"They are going to think, 'oh, crap, someone's getting investigated or in trouble for speaking their mind. I better not say what I want to say,'" she said.

