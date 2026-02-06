Mariah Carey, coffee makers and other highlights from the Olympic opening ceremony

MILAN — Fireworks. Mariah Carey. A dancing stovetop espresso maker.

The Winter Olympics kicked off in Italy on Friday with all that and more.

Milan's San Siro Stadium played the role of primary host. But, in the spirit of these unusually widespread Games, simultaneous celebrations were also held in the clusters of Livigno, Predazzo and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which — for the first time ever — lit a second Olympic cauldron.

These NPR reporters were in the stands in Milan, cracking open their hand warmers and a bag of chips to settle in for the big show. Three and a half hours, 92 countries and some 1,400 costumes later, here's what stood out to us:

1. There is stuff you don't see on TV (surprise!)

Watching from the stands means getting a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes magic, like cameras zipping across cables overhead and the talent — whether dressed as Italian opera masters, architectural marvels, chefs or Pinocchio — waiting in the wings between acts. Some of the hundreds of volunteers rolled prop carts around and helped carry the hem of Mariah Carey's dress. And many of them were side-stepping and bobbing along to a set by DJ Mace, who was also busting moves nonstop, even when the cameras weren't on him.

2. But we still had to look at the TVs

There were plenty of reasons for those in the stadium to pay attention to the TV screens (there were six). For one, much of the action — including entire portions of the Parade of Nations — happened elsewhere. That was the only way to see countries' delegations backflipping and mean-mugging from places like Cortina and Livigno, sort of alternating with the parade in Milan. The TVs also showed the pre-taped segments and occasionally the names of people (like flag- and torch-bearers) onstage.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Athletes in Milan finished their Parade of Nations route at rows of seats just offstage.

3. It was cold

The roof of San Siro was partially open, and three-plus hours of sitting still on plastic seats made the air feel much colder than the (per the forecast) low 40s. There's a reason all the team uniforms include jackets, hats and gloves — and much of it is that they spend a lot of time sitting still too. They march over to rows of seats and watch the rest of the ceremony sitting there, not unlike the procession of a high school graduation. Everyone in the press area was bundled up too, although not in color-coded parkas.

4. There were Italian icons ...

Large, foam-headed opera greats – Rossini, Verde and Puccini – mingled with dancing stovetop coffeemakers. The performances kicked off with a winged Cupid and Psyche coming to life among Roman busts and neoclassical sculptures. Models strutted down a runway in the colors of the Italian flag – a tribute to the late designer Giorgio Armani. The Mona Lisa, Italian chefs, and guys dressed up as a collage of famous buildings - the Colosseum! And Brunelleschi's dome! – appeared in technicolor.

5. ... and not just Italian icons

Sarah Stier / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Mariah Carey performed early in the night, delighting the crowd by singing in Italian.

Andrea Bocelli gave the crowd chills, as his strong tenor voice brought the Olympic torch into the arena. Italian pop star Laura Pausini belted out the national anthem. And Mariah Carey - who is Irish, Black, Venezuelan, American (not Italian) – made an unforgettable impression in her four minutes. She arrived center stage decked out in sequins and fur, started singing in Italian and got huge cheers when she hit a high note.

6. Politics were not center stage

For all the concerns about anti-ICE protests and anti-American sentiment disrupting the opening ceremony, real-world conflicts remained largely on the periphery. Applause for Team USA turned to boos when Vice President JD Vance appeared onscreen. There was noticeably enthusiastic applause for Ukraine's athletes and boos for Israel, as was the case in 2024. Olympic officials' speeches seemed to circle the issue without specifically naming it. They preached unity in divisive times and praised athletes as examples that a better world is possible, which the crowd seemed to endorse.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe The formulation of the Olympic rings — and fireworks bursting out of them — drew large cheers from the crowd.

7. The athletes were hyped (and Brazil flipped)

A Brazilian athlete threw a backflip in the snow. Austria's flagbearer was carried in on a teammate's shoulders. Czechia rocked their patterned outfits. The Greek contingent came out with a coordinated dance. The last Winter Olympics, held in Beijing during COVID, were subdued. These athletes were clearly excited to be performing in front of a live audience, with family and friends cheering them on.

And shoutout to the snow queens in shiny silver puffer-coat-gowns, who donned large sunglasses inside to lead each country's team into the stadium in Milan, holding a placard to introduce them.

8. The crowd had clear favorites

It's hard to measure applause, but there were certain moments that seemed to land extra hard with the in-person crowd, like fireworks bursting from the Olympic rings, the arrival of the Italian athletes and Boccelli's drawn-out belt, rousing some of the loudest cheers of the night. Yes, they were splashy — but they were easy to see from even the nosebleeds.

