NPR Top Stories

NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the life Joseph Kromelis, Chicago's famous "Walking Man", and the harsh conditions that many unhoused people live with every day.
In Tunisia, 12 years after the revolution, citizens are still asking, "How do you expect me to make a living?"
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports exceeded California's daily maximum allowable dose levels for lead or cadmium. But a toxicologist says eaten in moderation, it's nothing to worry about.
We mark our days by sunlight, with special receptors in our eyes that respond to light and help reset our body clocks each day. This man can't see, but is still a circadian wiz. Here's how.
The 24 victims included seven children and 13 women. Authorities were still carrying out autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.
Baidoa, surrounded by Al-Shabab militants, is at the heart of Somalia's worst drought in 40 years. Aid groups warn of impending famine. "The needs are overwhelming," says a UNICEF specialist.
After a year defined by emergence and creative combination, our critics zoom in on their own listening to choose one inescapable album and song each.
Lebanon's banks froze accounts three years ago amid an economic collapse. Now, under increasingly desperate circumstances, people are resorting to extreme measures to access their savings accounts.
Artists like NBA YoungBoy, Rod Wave and a resurgent Kodak Black pulled in massive streaming numbers this year (and, at times, outran controversy) while barely registering on mainstream pop's radar.
The United Nations and the European Union are among the groups that condemned Musk's sudden decision to suspend several journalists from the social media platform.