After anti-ICE school walkout, Midland ISD police seek to identify organizers

Police at the school district in Midland, Texas are seeking to identify organizers of an anti-ICE protest that took place last week at the Midland High School campus.

The demonstration Friday was part of a national and statewide movement against federal immigration enforcement efforts and the recent killings of two American citizens at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.

On Friday evening, the Midland ISD Police Department shared a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers — an independent local group that supports police work — stating that the district’s police force was seeking community assistance identifying who posted fliers advertising the protest in school restrooms.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for posting these notes, or know anything that could help investigators, please contact the Midland ISD Police Department,” the post read.

Midland ISD and the district’s police chief Robert Doporto did not respond to requests for comment on what criminal violation the anti-ICE protest organizers may have committed that would warrant a police investigation. The right to protest is broadly protected by the First Amendment.

A district spokesperson, in a statement, said that while Midland ISD “respects students’ rights to express their perspectives,” the anti-ICE protest caused “disruptions to the instructional environment which will not be tolerated.”

“Student voice is an important part of learning and civic engagement, and we respect our students’ right to express themselves,” Superintendent Stephanie Howard said in a statement. “At the same time, our responsibility is to provide a safe environment and ensure that instruction continues without disruption.”

It’s unclear how many students participated in the Midland High School protest. The district said administrators and police officers monitored the gathering and encouraged students to return to class. Students who missed class to attend the protest were marked as absent per district attendance procedures, the district said.

“Students who failed to comply with directives or who violated our Student Code of Conduct will have appropriate consequences,” the district’s statement said.

The district said parents were notified of the day’s events and are encouraged to contact their students' campus directly with any questions.

School board member Matt Friez called the student's actions “disorderly and vulgar” in a public statement on social media. He wrote that he intends to review the Student Code of Conduct and ask that it be placed on the next board meeting agenda.

“Let me be clear: students do not have the right to disrupt classrooms, promote truancy, or use obscene/vulgar or intimidating language on campus,” Friez wrote. “I will address this and ensure expectations are clear and consequences enforced.”

Others have taken issue with students potentially being punished over the protest.

Claire Reynolds, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House in Texas’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Midland, said in a press release that “youth civic engagement should be encouraged, not criminalized.” Reynolds offered to personally represent or fund legal representation from any Midland ISD students facing criminal charges after participating in the anti-ICE protest.

When reached for comment, her team said as far as they were aware “no substantive action” had yet been taken against students involved in the anti-ICE walkout and they had not been contacted by anyone seeking legal representation.

Last week’s school protests across Texas have caught the attention of Republican state leaders.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday his office is investigating Austin ISD for “facilitating student protest against lawful immigration enforcement activities.” Paxton said his office is demanding documents from the district ranging from excused absence policies to security protocols and internal communications as part of an investigation into anti-ICE protests that took place across 14 different campuses on Friday.

