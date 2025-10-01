Federal hearing on Texas' controversial congressional maps begins: How we got here.

A federal court is hearing the case over the Texas congressional map on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in El Paso. The proceeding marks the next chapter in a long-running battle over the Texas mid-decade redistricting of congressional maps.

At issue is whether the state's gerrymandering of congressional districts unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of Black and Latino Texans by dismantling several majority-minority districts in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and South Texas.

State officials insist the changes were motivated by politics, not race—a critical distinction, since partisan gerrymanders are allowed under federal law, while racial ones are not.

The new map, pushed through after months of political turmoil, is designed to give Republicans as many as five additional seats in Congress. Analysts say that margin could secure GOP control of the U.S. House in 2026 and limit Democrats' ability to provide oversight of President Trump's administration.

The unusual mid-cycle redraws began after Texas received a letter from the Pat Bondi–led Attorney General's Office, which critics say misinterpreted the Voting Rights Act and prior court rulings.

Here are the key dates in the timeline to today's federal hearing:

May 21, 2025 — The prior El Paso trial begins

A three-judge federal panel in El Paso hears challenges to the 2021 congressional maps drawn after the 2020 Census. Civil rights groups argued that those maps diluted the voting power of Black and Latino Texans. This earlier hearing set the stage for the current dispute, since many of the same plaintiffs and legal issues carried forward.

/

July 7, 2025 — DOJ letter to Abbott

The U.S. Department of Justice sent Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton a formal letter asserting that four of Texas' existing congressional districts were in violation of the Constitution. The letter argued that these districts were unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, specifically because they were "coalition districts" or had been drawn in ways driven by race. The letter urged Texas to "rectify these race-based considerations" in those districts.

July 9, 2025 — Special session announced

Abbott responded by calling a special legislative session to address redistricting. The call included a directive to redraw the map in light of the DOJ's concerns. Abbott framed it as an opportunity to "fix" the maps while also ensuring Republican control in upcoming elections. When announcing the redistricting, Abbott noted "constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice."

pool camera /

July 15, 2025 — Trump presses for "five more seats"

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters, declared that Republicans were "entitled" to five additional U.S. House seats from Texas. His statement linked national GOP strategy directly to the Texas redistricting fight, adding political pressure on Abbott and legislative Republicans to deliver a map favorable to their party.

July 21, 2025 — Special Session #1 gavels in

Lawmakers reconvened at the Capitol under special session rules. The Texas Senate moved quickly to establish procedures for redrawing the maps. Meanwhile, Democrats warned that Republicans were using the DOJ letter as cover to push an even more partisan plan designed to entrench GOP dominance.

Aug. 4, 2025 — Democrats break quorum

In protest, House Democrats fled the state, denying Republicans the quorum needed to pass legislation. This mirrored earlier walkouts over voting rights legislation in 2021. Their absence stalled progress, but Abbott vowed to keep summoning lawmakers back until a map was passed.

pool feed / Texas State Rep Gene Wu, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, in Chicago with quorum breaking Democrats.

Aug. 15, 2025 — Special Session #1 fails, #2 called

After the first special session of the Texas Legislature ended without passing any legislation, Abbott called a second special session to begin to address a similar agenda — including the controversial redistricting map.

Evan L'Roy / The Texas Tribune / The Texas Tribune Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over on the Senate floor during the first day of the second special session at the state Capitol in Austin on June 28, 2023.

Aug. 18, 2025 — Democrats return

After several days, House Democrats returned to Austin, citing pressure to resume normal legislative work and the reality that Republicans had the votes to pass the map. Their return restored quorum and cleared the way for debate and final passage of the new districts.

State of Texas /

Aug. 23–25, 2025 — Legislature approves final map

Over a weekend of heated floor debates, both chambers approved the Republican-backed congressional plan. The map was designed to shore up GOP incumbents and carve out up to five new Republican-leaning districts.

/

Aug. 26, 2025 — Lawsuits to block the map

Civil-rights groups including the NAACP and MALDEF filed a lawsuit challenging the new map as racially discriminatory. Plaintiffs argued the Texas Legislature intentionally cracked and packed minority communities to prevent them from electing their preferred candidates, in violation of the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act.

Gov Abbott's social media /

Aug. 29, 2025 — Abbott signs the map

Abbott formally signed the new congressional map into law. In his remarks, he celebrated it as a fair and legal plan, while critics charged that it cemented Republican power at the expense of communities of color.

Sept. 2, 2025 — Court sets El Paso hearing

The three-judge panel in the Western District of Texas (El Paso Division) set an expedited schedule for a preliminary-injunction hearing. The timing ensured the case would be heard well before the candidate filing period for the 2026 midterms.

Sept. 15, 2025 — Amicus briefs pile in

Major advocacy groups including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU, and the League of Women Voters submitted amicus briefs supporting the challengers. They emphasized that fair representation for minority voters was essential in one of the fastest growing and most diverse states in the country.

Sept. 23, 2025 — State walks back DOJ rationale

In new court filings, Texas lawyers shifted their defense, downplaying the DOJ's earlier letter and instead arguing that the maps were drawn for partisan advantage, not racial reasons. While partisan gerrymandering is largely permissible under federal law, racial gerrymandering is not—a key point in the case.

Oct. 1, 2025 — Hearing starts

The federal courthouse in El Paso is set to open its doors for the multi-day preliminary-injunction hearing. Plaintiffs sought to halt implementation of the new map before it could be used in candidate filings, while state attorneys defended the plan as legal and politically justified. The judges' eventual decision could shape the political balance of Texas for the rest of the decade.

Nov. 8–Dec. 8, 2025 — Candidate filing period

During this one-month window, candidates for congressional and other offices must file their paperwork to appear on the March 2026 primary ballot. Plaintiffs in the El Paso case are asking the court to block the new map before this filing window closes, arguing that once candidates file under unconstitutional lines, it will be far harder to remedy the harm. The judges are aware of this looming deadline, which is why the preliminary injunction hearing was scheduled in early October.

