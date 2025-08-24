Millions in West facing dangerous heatwave amid multiple wildfires

Millions in the West are facing heat watches and warnings as a dangerous heat wave grips the region, increasing fire risks amid dry conditions.

Parts of California, Oregon and Washington state will experience "extreme heat" at least through Tuesday, with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"For many areas there will be little nighttime relief from the extreme heat, with overnight lows remaining well above normal. Numerous nighttime temperature records are likely," the NWS said in an advisory on Sunday.

Portions of southern Arizona are also under extreme heat warnings, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher on Sunday. Overnight temperatures in the Phoenix metro area will only dip to the 90s, the NWS Phoenix office said. And "very hot temperatures" will remain in the area through at least Monday.

Extreme heat is not only dangerous during the day but also at night when temperatures don't cool down, the NWS said.

"Without A/C or cooling, the body can't recover, increasing the risk of heat illness," the agency warned.

Officials are warning those in areas under extreme heat warnings to stay in air conditioned places or find shade and drink plenty of cool water.

"Check the weather before heading out," the Oregon Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post. "Check on kids, older adults, pets, and livestock."

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Cal Fire helicopter flies over a vineyard during the Pickett fire in Calistoga, Calif., on Thursday.

The dangerous heat in the West is also coinciding with dry conditions, elevating fire risks that can allow for "any fires to quickly spread," the NWS also said.

Wildfires are already blazing parts of the West, including in Oregon and California's Napa County, which is known for its famous wineries. The Pickett Fire has scorched more than 6,800 acres in Napa County and was 11% contained as of Sunday morning.

The Flat Fire in central Oregon has burned more than 18,000 acres as of Saturday. As firefighters work to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further, weather conditions are making it difficult, Operations Section Chief Eric Perkins of the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 3 said on Sunday.

"We are in the firefight and the weather's not that favorable. It's more favorable for the fire than the firefighters today," Perkins said during a briefing.

