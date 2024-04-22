© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
As more leaks are discovered in West Texas the fight over Lake Boehmer has heated up

Marfa Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:15 PM CDT
The Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District has been facing off with the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state's oil and gas regulator, over who will plug the massive leak known as Lake Boehmer.

Local officials believe the lake is threatening groundwater, but the commission has refused to respond even though it spends millions annually plugging abandon wells.

Now, some evidence has emerged that shows that state regulator has the power to take care of the roughly 60 acre body of water.

This is part two of Marfa Public Radio's three part series on the Lake Boehmer. To read the full story, click here.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is Permian Basin Reporter & Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
