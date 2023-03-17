Snow possible across the Big Bend region through the weekend

Just as travelers flock to the Big Bend for spring break, a strong cold front is expected to bring multiple rounds of winter weather to the region through the coming weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Midland said Friday that the region could see multiple rounds of precipitation Friday night through Sunday, everything from rain to snow and even a mix of the two.

Parts of the region could see four or more inches of snow accumulation, forecasters said, though the greatest snowfall amounts are expected to be centered in higher elevation mountain areas.

“Snow chances could linger into Sunday morning, but those chances have trended down somewhat,” said David Munyan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Big Bend through at least Saturday evening.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday are expected to rise above freezing, forecasters said, though some higher elevation areas might only see highs in the upper-30s.

“I’m not too concerned about roads,” Munyan said.

Roads in northern Brewster County aren’t high enough in elevation to become “overly snow-covered” with this weekend’s story, Munyan said.

“They might be slick in some spots here and there, but we’re not necessarily expecting widespread impacts,” he said.

Still, the state transportation department warned spring break visitors that the weekend weather could affect travel plans in and out of the region.