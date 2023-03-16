We're shaping the sound of the Desert Dispatch and we want to hear from you

A few months back, we told you about a project we’re working on called The Desert Dispatch . Building on our Love Drive and Día de los Muertos programming, Desert Dispatch will become a regular engagement broadcast.

We got some great feedback– namely, what will this show sound like? What can we submit?

Here, you'll find a sample episode created with the submissions we received. In this episode you'll hear an explainer on how to deal with black widow spiders, ride share requests, sounds of a dog snoring, a callout for volunteers at the food pantry, a minute at Zumba and a message to the moon.

Our central question remains: What would it sound like if Presidio, Terlingua, Alpine, Midland, Odessa, Marathon, Marfa and Fort Davis were talking to each other on the air? We want our entire listening range represented through this program.

Join us at the community advisory board meeting at 2pm CST on March 23 to share your thoughts. For those of you who can’t make it, we’d love to hear your feedback. Here are some guiding questions:



We want to serve our listeners with this kind of engagement broadcast— what do you think?

Our aim is for the Desert Dispatch to represent our entire region– how might we achieve that goal?

What do you want to hear on this program? Sounds, voices, types of content?

Many thanks for listening! We’re excited to take this to the next level.