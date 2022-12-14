StoryCorps and Marfa Public Radio will record and preserve the stories of West Texans in 2023

Marfa Public Radio is excited to share that StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, is coming to Marfa from Feb. 16 to March 10 to record interviews, in-person and virtually, as part of its Mobile Tour.

In a StoryCorps interview, two people record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

Though StoryCorps will be posting up at the Marfa Public Library, we want everyone in our listening range to be able to participate. Take a look at the options for virtual appointments, or, if possible, plan a story road trip to Marfa to record in person. This is a chance to be a part of one of the most massive storytelling efforts in the country, but perhaps more importantly, it’s the chance to connect with a loved one, ask them a question you’ve always wanted to ask, or just take a minute to sit and talk about your lives.

Reservations to record will be available at 10 a.m. CST on Feb. 2, 2023 and can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org.

Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. StoryCorps is committed to creating a safe recording environment and has introduced several measures to its recording process in Marfa, where participants have the option of recording in-person or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device. Participants can learn more about safety precautions for in-person recording at storycorps.org.

