What’s on the ballot? Here’s your voter guide for primary elections in West Texas

It's primary season in Texas and Republicans and Democrats are deciding who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday, March 1.

Here’s a list of some of the notable primary races this election, including Congressional, state legislative and local races.

* indicates a candidate is an incumbent

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

Every state in the U.S. elects two people to represent them in the U.S. Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. They are elected statewide for six-year terms. Texas Sen.Ted Cruz’s term is up for re-election this year.



Republicans: Ted Cruz*, R E “Rufus” Lopez, Holland “Redd” Gibson

Democrats: Mark Gonzalez, Thierry Tchenko, Roland Gutierrez, A. “Robert” Hassan, Carl Oscar Sherman, Meri Gomez, Colin Allred, Steven J. Keough, Heli Rodriguez Prilliman

U.S. House of Representatives

Texas has 36 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Representatives are elected for two-year terms.

Texas’ 23rd Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales currently holds the seat, which stretches from El Paso to the San Antonio area and includes the Big Bend and hundreds of miles of the Texas-Mexico border. Gonzalez first ran for the seat in 2020 and is looking to be reelected for a third term.



Republicans: Julie Clark, Victor Avila, Brandon Herrera, Tony Gonzales*, Frank Lopez Jr.

Democrats: Lee Bausinger, S. Limon

Texas’ 11th Congressional District

With no Republican primary challengers or Democratic challengers to face in the fall, incumbent Republican August Pfluger is all but guaranteed a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Republicans: August Plfuger*

Democrats: N/A

STATE

Texas Senate

This is the upper chamber of the state Legislature. They are elected to four-year terms.

Senate District 29

Since last presidential election year, Senate District 29’s boundaries have been changed to now include Pecos County and a corner of Reeves County. Rep. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from El Paso, has represented the district since 2020.

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Cesar Blanco*

Texas House

The Texas House is the lower chamber of the state Legislature. It consists of 150 members, who are elected every two years.

House District 53

Since the last presidential election year, the boundary maps for District 53 were changed to now include Pecos County. Republican Andrew Murr, who was first elected in 2014 to represent the district, announced last fall that he would not seek reelection.



Republicans: Hatch Smith, Wes Virdell

Democrats: Joel Herrera

House District 74

District 74 covers a wide stretch of West Texas, including Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. Eddie Morales was first elected to represent the district in 2020.



Republicans: Robert Garza, John McLeon

Democrats: Eddie Morales*

House District 81

District 81 covers Ector, Ward, Winkler and Loving Counties. Republican Brooks Landgraf has served as the area’s representative since 2015. He is running unopposed.

Republicans: Brooks Landgraf*

Democrats: N/A

House District 82

Republican incumbent Tom Craddick has been in office for over five decades — the longest of any state representative in Texas. Craddick has no Republican opponents in the primary, but in the November election will face Democratic candidate Steven Schafersman, who also has no primary challengers. District 82 covers Midland, Martin and Dawson counties.

Republicans: Tom Craddick*

Democrats: Steven Schafersman

REGIONAL WEST TEXAS ELECTIONS

District Judge, 394th Judicial District

The 394th District Court covers Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.



Republicans: Monty Kimball, Bill Parham

Democrats: N/a

District Attorney, 83rd Judicial District

The 83rd Judicial District includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.



Republicans: Jesse Gonzalez Jr., Ori T. White*

Democrats: N/A

COUNTY

Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio The Brewster County Courthouse in Alpine, Texas.

Brewster County

Sheriff

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Ronny Dodson*

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Sylvia Vega*

County Attorney

Republicans: Marisol Aguilar Skelton

Democrats: N/A

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans: Jim Westermann*

Democrats: N/A

Constable, Pct. 1

Republicans: Flavio "Rene" Ybarra Jr.

Democrats: N/A

Ector County

Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans: David Shaw, Larry Glenn Robinson, Michael “Mike” Gardner*, Linda Young Anglley

Democrats: N/A

Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Republicans: Samantha Russell, Donald Lawrence Stringer*

Democrats: N/A

Jeff Davis County

Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans: Victor Lopez, Clay Woods, C.W. Stephens, Rick McIvor

Democrats: N/A

Constable

Republicans: Mike Wright*, King Merritt

Democrats: N/A

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Republicans: John Davis*, Graydon Hicks III

Democrats: N/A

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans: Jody Adams*

Democrats: N/A

Midland County

County District Attorney

Republicans: Kyle A. McCardle, Glen Harwood

Democrats: N/A

County Sheriff

Republicans: David Criner*, Justin Painter, Rory McKinney

Democrats: N/A

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans: Charles “Charlie” Hall, Terry M Luck

Democrats: N/A

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Republicans: Steven Villela

Democrats: Luis D. Sanchez

Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio Campaign signs in Presidio.

Presidio County

County Attorney

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Rod Ponton*, Blair Park

Sheriff

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Danny Dominguez*

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Nancy Valdez Areval, Norma Valenzuela

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Deirdre E. Hisler, Samuel Sanchez Spencer, Ruben Armendariz Jr.

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Estevan “Steve” Marquez*

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Irma Carrasco Sanchez (Maestra Jimmy), Jose Luis Cabezuela, Francisco “Franky” Ortiz, Tiburcio “Butch” Acosta

Constable, Pct. 2