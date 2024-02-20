What’s on the ballot? Here’s your voter guide for primary elections in West Texas
It's primary season in Texas and Republicans and Democrats are deciding who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Friday, March 1.
Here’s a list of some of the notable primary races this election, including Congressional, state legislative and local races.
* indicates a candidate is an incumbent
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
Every state in the U.S. elects two people to represent them in the U.S. Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. They are elected statewide for six-year terms. Texas Sen.Ted Cruz’s term is up for re-election this year.
- Republicans: Ted Cruz*, R E “Rufus” Lopez, Holland “Redd” Gibson
- Democrats: Mark Gonzalez, Thierry Tchenko, Roland Gutierrez, A. “Robert” Hassan, Carl Oscar Sherman, Meri Gomez, Colin Allred, Steven J. Keough, Heli Rodriguez Prilliman
U.S. House of Representatives
Texas has 36 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Representatives are elected for two-year terms.
Texas’ 23rd Congressional District
Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales currently holds the seat, which stretches from El Paso to the San Antonio area and includes the Big Bend and hundreds of miles of the Texas-Mexico border. Gonzalez first ran for the seat in 2020 and is looking to be reelected for a third term.
- Republicans: Julie Clark, Victor Avila, Brandon Herrera, Tony Gonzales*, Frank Lopez Jr.
- Democrats: Lee Bausinger, S. Limon
Texas’ 11th Congressional District
With no Republican primary challengers or Democratic challengers to face in the fall, incumbent Republican August Pfluger is all but guaranteed a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Republicans: August Plfuger*
- Democrats: N/A
STATE
Texas Senate
This is the upper chamber of the state Legislature. They are elected to four-year terms.
Senate District 29
Since last presidential election year, Senate District 29’s boundaries have been changed to now include Pecos County and a corner of Reeves County. Rep. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from El Paso, has represented the district since 2020.
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Cesar Blanco*
Texas House
The Texas House is the lower chamber of the state Legislature. It consists of 150 members, who are elected every two years.
House District 53
Since the last presidential election year, the boundary maps for District 53 were changed to now include Pecos County. Republican Andrew Murr, who was first elected in 2014 to represent the district, announced last fall that he would not seek reelection.
- Republicans: Hatch Smith, Wes Virdell
- Democrats: Joel Herrera
House District 74
District 74 covers a wide stretch of West Texas, including Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. Eddie Morales was first elected to represent the district in 2020.
- Republicans: Robert Garza, John McLeon
- Democrats: Eddie Morales*
House District 81
District 81 covers Ector, Ward, Winkler and Loving Counties. Republican Brooks Landgraf has served as the area’s representative since 2015. He is running unopposed.
- Republicans: Brooks Landgraf*
- Democrats: N/A
House District 82
Republican incumbent Tom Craddick has been in office for over five decades — the longest of any state representative in Texas. Craddick has no Republican opponents in the primary, but in the November election will face Democratic candidate Steven Schafersman, who also has no primary challengers. District 82 covers Midland, Martin and Dawson counties.
- Republicans: Tom Craddick*
- Democrats: Steven Schafersman
REGIONAL WEST TEXAS ELECTIONS
District Judge, 394th Judicial District
The 394th District Court covers Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.
- Republicans: Monty Kimball, Bill Parham
- Democrats: N/a
District Attorney, 83rd Judicial District
The 83rd Judicial District includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.
- Republicans: Jesse Gonzalez Jr., Ori T. White*
- Democrats: N/A
COUNTY
Brewster County
Sheriff
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Ronny Dodson*
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Sylvia Vega*
County Attorney
- Republicans: Marisol Aguilar Skelton
- Democrats: N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Republicans: Jim Westermann*
- Democrats: N/A
Constable, Pct. 1
- Republicans: Flavio "Rene" Ybarra Jr.
- Democrats: N/A
Ector County
Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Republicans: David Shaw, Larry Glenn Robinson, Michael “Mike” Gardner*, Linda Young Anglley
- Democrats: N/A
Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- Republicans: Samantha Russell, Donald Lawrence Stringer*
- Democrats: N/A
Jeff Davis County
Sheriff and Tax Assessor-Collector
- Republicans: Victor Lopez, Clay Woods, C.W. Stephens, Rick McIvor
- Democrats: N/A
Constable
- Republicans: Mike Wright*, King Merritt
- Democrats: N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- Republicans: John Davis*, Graydon Hicks III
- Democrats: N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Republicans: Jody Adams*
- Democrats: N/A
Midland County
County District Attorney
- Republicans: Kyle A. McCardle, Glen Harwood
- Democrats: N/A
County Sheriff
- Republicans: David Criner*, Justin Painter, Rory McKinney
- Democrats: N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Republicans: Charles “Charlie” Hall, Terry M Luck
- Democrats: N/A
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- Republicans: Steven Villela
- Democrats: Luis D. Sanchez
Presidio County
County Attorney
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Rod Ponton*, Blair Park
Sheriff
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Danny Dominguez*
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Nancy Valdez Areval, Norma Valenzuela
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Deirdre E. Hisler, Samuel Sanchez Spencer, Ruben Armendariz Jr.
Constable, Precinct No. 1
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Estevan “Steve” Marquez*
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Irma Carrasco Sanchez (Maestra Jimmy), Jose Luis Cabezuela, Francisco “Franky” Ortiz, Tiburcio “Butch” Acosta
Constable, Pct. 2
- Republicans: N/A
- Democrats: Adan “Pugi” Covor Jr., Rafael Bentley Acosta