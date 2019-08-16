© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Bill Wren, The Godfather of Dark Skies; Writer Rachel Monroe Discusses "Savage Appetites"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 16, 2019 at 8:14 AM CDT
bill-wren-2
Bill Wren is considered the godfather of the Texas dark skies movement. (Courtesy of McDonald Observatory)

Bill Wren

Diana Nguyen speaks to Bill Wren of McDonald Observatory, whose job is to keep the skies of Far West Texas dark. They discuss Wren’s collaboration with oil and gas companies and municipalities across the region, and what residents can do to help. 

rachel-monroe-headshot
Rachel Monroe (Emma Rogers)

Rachel Monroe

Later in the show, Nguyen talks to writer and Marfa Public Radio contributor Rachel Monroe.

They discuss her new book, Savage Appetites, which investigates our cultural fascination with crime and looks at true stories of four women driven by obsession.

There will be a book launch and reading of Savage Appetites at the Crowley Theater on Tuesday, August 20th, at 6 pm.

Monroe’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and Texas Monthly, among others.

Tags
West Texas Talk Dark Skiessavage appetitesMcDonald Observatory
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: