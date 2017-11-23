Thanksgiving Special: "My Life as a Wild Turkey" from With Good Reason

For tonight's show, we broadcast an episode from the podcast With Good Reason called "My Life as a Wild Turkey."

World-renowned naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary "My Life As a Turkey", discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida. Plus, Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air. The once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey is making a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly. Also, Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving Break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and of course, a turkey.