On tonight’s program, we re-broadcasted our favorite personal essays from UTPB’s Boom or Bust project - stories to "help promote understanding of the Permian Basin's energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective." Thanks to Dr. Rebecca Babcock and Dr. Jason Lagapa for spearheading this initiative. The stories you'll hear are from Kristen Figgens, Alex Rathbun, Berry Simpson, Daniella Garcia, and Sheena Stieff.