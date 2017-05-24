Youth Media Podcast

[gallery ids="30363,30362,30361,30360,30359,30358,30357,30356"]

From I Love Dick to tourism-oriented media, Marfa has been in the news a lot lately. Today on West Texas Talk, we feature a podcast produced by our Youth Media student reporters about their lives in Marfa. The podcast was produced by 10 high school students at Marfa ISD with help from Sally Beauvais and Zoe Kurland. It includes segments on tourism, housing, cruising around town (a favorite student pastime), Marfa’s various forms of trailer park, and The xx’s music video shoot in Marfa.

This concludes our 5th season of KRTS Youth Media. Congratulations to this year’s student reporters: Coy Dominguez, Kaci Flores, Ricky Guevara, Damian Hernandez, Kat Hinojos, Christian Muench, Alyssa Olvera, Lalli Sanchez, Kendra Serrano, and Erik Vasquez.

