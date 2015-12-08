© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Texas Matters Episode #796

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 8, 2015 at 7:00 PM CST
texas_matters_logo-black_and_tan_0-2
Courtesy; TPR.org

In episode number 796 of Texas Matters:


  • Greg Crane, the founder of ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate), speaks about staying safe during mass shootings, which seem to be becoming a standard occurance  in the United States.

  • Texas Matters talk to Harvey Kronberg of the Quorum Report about the strategy of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, now the #2 GOP candidate running for president.

  • San Antonio area doctors are being told to be on the lookout for a deadly disease that is delivered through a bug bite. As TPR’s David Martin Davies reports Chagas was thought to be a tropical disease but a closer looks shows it’s endemic to Texas.

