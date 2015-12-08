Texas Matters Episode #796
In episode number 796 of Texas Matters:
- Greg Crane, the founder of ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate), speaks about staying safe during mass shootings, which seem to be becoming a standard occurance in the United States.
- Texas Matters talk to Harvey Kronberg of the Quorum Report about the strategy of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, now the #2 GOP candidate running for president.
- San Antonio area doctors are being told to be on the lookout for a deadly disease that is delivered through a bug bite. As TPR’s David Martin Davies reports Chagas was thought to be a tropical disease but a closer looks shows it’s endemic to Texas.