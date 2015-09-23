Tom Morton, Curator of Äppärät, Fall Exhibition at Ballroom Marfa

[gallery ids="25365,25364,25366,25370,25367"]

Äppärät, a show about the mammalian hand, and the tools it touches, holds and uses, is a group art exhibition curated by Tom Morton. It will be on view at Ballroom Marfa starting Friday, September 25. The show runs through February 2016.

The exhibition features the work of 13 international artists, including performance art on the night of the opening. On today's episode of West Texas Talk, Tom Michael walks through the gallery with Morton, work-by-work to get a preview of the larger themes of Äppärät. Also appearing in the interview are artists Jessie Flood-Paddock and Sophie Jung.