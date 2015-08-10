Texas Matters: The Republican Field
For today's West Texas Talk we turn to Texas Matters for an analysis of where things stand in the race for the Republican presidential candidate. This show will recap last Thursday's debate, examining how each candidate's performance will impact their campaign.
In the second half of the program, Texas Matters will look back at the Voting Rights Act that passed 50 years ago this week and investigate whether the Texas Voting ID discourages some voters from going to the polls.