© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Texas Matters: The Republican Field

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 10, 2015 at 10:09 AM CDT
texas_matters_logo-black_and_tan_0

For today's West Texas Talk we turn to Texas Matters for an analysis of where things stand in the race for the Republican presidential candidate. This show will recap last Thursday's debate, examining how each candidate's performance will impact their campaign.

In the second half of the program, Texas Matters will look back at the Voting Rights Act that passed 50 years ago this week and investigate whether the Texas Voting ID discourages some voters from going to the polls.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: