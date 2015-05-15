Replay: Roger White, Artist and Author of The Contemporaries, Talks 21st Century Art

Today we'll hear a replay from April 2015 of artist and author Roger White talking with host Tom Michael about White’s book The Contemporaries, Travels in the 21st Century Art World.

White received an MFA in painting from Columbia University. His work is represented by the Rachel Uffner Gallery in New York, and he has exhibited his paintings in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tokyo. White co-founded the art journal Paper Monument, and has co-edited two Paper Monument pamphlets: I Like Your Work and Draw It With Your Eyes Closed.