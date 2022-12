For Presidents Day, we bring you a PRX special on Abraham Lincoln and his use of humor as a politician. Lincoln was a gifted rhetorician, and he used jokes on the campaign trail as well as in the courtroom. Two experts -- Paul Zall and James Cornelius -- offer examples of the sixteenth president's use of humor. Richard "Fritz" Klein, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator, also discusses his 30 years of experience in playing the politician.