Chalk Artist Lilibeth André

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 17, 2014 at 12:18 PM CST
lilbeth-andre
Lilibeth André. Credit: Alpine Artwalk.

On this episode of Talk at Ten, host Tom Michael spoke with Lilibeth André, a Houston based artist who works in various mediums, including oil pastel, acrylic paints, watercolor, and chalk.

This year during the Alpine Artwalk, November 21st and 22nd, André will be creating a large sidewalk chalk art piece at Brown Dog Garden.  Along with a few local artists, André will work on Friday and Saturday from 10A.M. to 3P.M to draw a historic Murphyville scene on the sidewalk.

To see more of André's work, visit her website at http://www.lilibethandre.com.

