Chalk Artist Lilibeth André

On this episode of Talk at Ten, host Tom Michael spoke with Lilibeth André, a Houston based artist who works in various mediums, including oil pastel, acrylic paints, watercolor, and chalk.

This year during the Alpine Artwalk, November 21st and 22nd, André will be creating a large sidewalk chalk art piece at Brown Dog Garden. Along with a few local artists, André will work on Friday and Saturday from 10A.M. to 3P.M to draw a historic Murphyville scene on the sidewalk.

To see more of André's work, visit her website at http://www.lilibethandre.com.