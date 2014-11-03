© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Ken Rudin discusses Texas Politics on the Eve of the Elections

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2014 at 11:30 AM CST
On this episode of Talk at Ten, host Tom Michael speaks with Political Junkie host Ken Rudin about Texas politics on the eve of the midterm elections. They talked about the Governor's race, the Lt. Governor's race, the Congressional race for District 23, and the legacy of Rick Perry, Ann Richards, Ted Cruz, and more.

Tune in at the same time on Tuesday for a broadcast of Ken Rudin's Political Junkie Special on Midterm Election Day. Rudin will also be feature on the special election wrap-up episode of Texas Standard, airing Wednesday for Talk at Ten.

