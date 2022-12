Students from Marfa International School (MIS), Felix Benton, Avery Beltran, Huck Roch, and Athena Milani, (Amos Duffy, also in the class was absent), their instructor Sterry Butcher, and MIS teacher Sarah Cook were interviewed by Marfa Book Co. owner Tim Johnson about work with poetry, manifestos, nonfiction, letter writing and more in the Young Writer's Group. The students have a final reading at the book store tonight, June 9, at 6 p.m.