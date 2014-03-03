Mexican Summer Records

Keith Abrahamsson and Adam Lekach of Mexican Summer stopped by the studio to talk about their record label, which has put out music from the likes of Kurt Vile, Best Coast, Washed Out and more.



The two are in Marfa for a day-long music festival happening at El Cosmico featuring <a href="https://ballroommarfa.org/wp-content/phpThumb/phpThumb.php?src=/wp-content/uploads/marfaPoster4.jpg&q=96&h=366&fltr[]=usm|80|0.5|2" target="_blank" link-data="{"link":{"attributes":[],"linkText":"a handful of bands","target":"NEW","url":"https://ballroommarfa.org/wp-content/phpThumb/phpThumb.php?src=/wp-content/uploads/marfaPoster4.jpg&q=96&h=366&fltr[]=usm|80|0.5|2","_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62705210002","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b62705210003","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">a handful of bands</a> from the label's roster. The music ranges from shoegaze to lysergic folk, and runs from about 12 pm to sundown.

One of the artists appearing at the festival is Quilt - the band was recently featured on NPR's First Listen series, and they previously appeared on World Cafe.