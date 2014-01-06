New Yorker Lisa Bateman Investigates the Blackwell School in Marfa

Lisa Bateman is a professor of art at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She teaches installation art in the School of Art & Design. She recently visited Marfa, Texas. To tour the Chinati Foundation? No. The Judd Foundation? No. She came to examine the Blackwell School.

Bateman was inspired to visit Blackwell after being involved in a different project on an historic segregated school in Jarvisburg, North Carolina. She speaks about the North Carolina project and about her visits in West Texas. Her Marfa visit was made possible by Mona Blocker Garcia and Building 98.