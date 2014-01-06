© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk
West Texas Talk

New Yorker Lisa Bateman Investigates the Blackwell School in Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 6, 2014 at 5:20 PM CST
Wile Quintana of Marfa and Lisa Bateman of New York, January 2014.

Lisa Bateman is a professor of art at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She teaches installation art in the School of Art & Design. She recently visited Marfa, Texas. To tour the Chinati Foundation? No. The Judd Foundation? No. She came to examine the Blackwell School.

Bateman was inspired to visit Blackwell after being involved in a different project on an historic segregated school in Jarvisburg, North Carolina. She speaks about the North Carolina project and about her visits in West Texas.  Her Marfa visit was made possible by Mona Blocker Garcia and Building 98.

West Texas Talk
