Curator Crystal Nelson talks about the exhibition, Heterotopia, in Marfa, Texas, from October 5 - November 2, 2013. On several sites, the exhibition takes place at The Lumberyard, Marfa Public Library, Frama Coffee, and Airstreamland.

Artists include: Big Bend Saddlery, C3, Allan deSouza, Justin Hoover, Anna Jaquez, Jason Kolker, Enrique Madrid, Mattie Matthaei, C.M. Mayo, Feather Radha, and Andrei Renteria.