Astronomer Discusses Search for Earth-like Planets

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Bill Cochran. Cochran is a Senior Research Scientist with The University of Texas at Austin McDonald Observatory. He is also Co-Investigator of NASA's Kepler mission to search for Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy.

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory’s facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world’s leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014. Tune in to Talk at Ten on August 26 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.