Texas Gov. Abbott says people obstructing immigration enforcement should be arrested

This story was updated on Thursday, Jan.15, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. CST.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for the arrest of those who are obstructing immigration enforcement.

Governor Abbott was reacting to a video shown on Fox News where ICE vehicles are being rammed by a suspect in a car in San Antonio. Abbott described the suspect as a "criminal illegal alien" and went on to say organized groups are obstructing ICE officers.

According to the social media post from Gov. Abbott on Wednesday, an agent who was injured in the incident was sent to an area hospital.

A criminal illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles in San Antonio, sending an agent to the hospital.



Organized groups are obstructing immigration enforcement across the country, putting officers and law abiding civilians at risk.



These criminals must be arrested.… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 14, 2026

Gabriel Rosales with The League of United Latin American Citizens in Texas was quick to react to the Governor's statement.

"They continue to promote a narrative, right? Nobody wants militarized thugs coming into our communities. It doesn't matter what the governor says, he's played his cards. He's let us know what he is," he told TPR.

Rosales said the Governor doesn't care about working people in the state.

"He just let us know what his agenda is, and it's not to help working people, and it's not to defend the rights of the undocumented that are here working and paying taxes in our community."

The video purportedly shows an alleged suspect ramming two vehicles in a Walmart parking lot with a car before agents pulled him out and arrested him.

Governor Abbott's statement on social media comes as San Antonio has seen an increase in ICE activities around the city.

