West Texas Talk

"Devils at Play" in Marfa This Weekend

Published May 17, 2013 at 9:00 AM CDT
Jim DiLapo, screenwriter of Devils At Play, Marfa Public Radio, May 17, 2013. Photo Jennifer Boomer

On this episode of Talk at Ten, we hear more about Ballroom Marfa's The Reading, their annual live staged screenplay performance. Our guests are screenwriter James DiLapo, producer Bob Shapiro, and Joan Wai, the Program Manager of the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

There are two live stagings of Devils at Play, DiLapo's award-winning screenplay, this Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Each is followed by a panel discussion with the screenwriter and director. More information and seat reservations are available on Ballroom Marfa’s website.

Joan Wai & Bob Shapiro, Nichols Fellowship, Marfa Public Radio, May 17, 2013. Photo Jennifer Boomer.

