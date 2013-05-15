© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Award-Winning Screenplay Staged This Weekend

Published May 15, 2013 at 10:41 AM CDT
On Saturday, May 18, Ballroom Marfa presents The Reading, their annual live staged screenplay performance. The Reading's Director, Julia Dyer, and producer,  Nancy Sanders, join us on the program to preview the performance.

This year's screenplay is the drama   Devils at Play by James DiLapo, winner of the  2012 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting. DiLapo will be our guest on Talk at Ten this Friday, May 17.

The performances are Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Each is followed by a panel discussion with the screenwriter and director. More information and seat reservations are available on Ballroom Marfa's website.

West Texas Talk
