Award-Winning Screenplay Staged This Weekend

On Saturday, May 18, Ballroom Marfa presents The Reading, their annual live staged screenplay performance. The Reading's Director, Julia Dyer, and producer, Nancy Sanders, join us on the program to preview the performance.

This year's screenplay is the drama Devils at Play by James DiLapo, winner of the 2012 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting. DiLapo will be our guest on Talk at Ten this Friday, May 17.

The performances are Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Each is followed by a panel discussion with the screenwriter and director. More information and seat reservations are available on Ballroom Marfa's website.