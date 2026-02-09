Department of Homeland Security buys land in Socorro that is likely site of new detention center

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The U.S. The Department of Homeland Security bought about 63 acres in far East El Paso County that are likely the site of a new immigration detention center.

The five parcels of land are south of Interstate 10 in an industrial district filled with warehouses. The "Facilities Division" of DHS purchased the land for $122.8 million, according to the property deed filed with the El Paso County Clerk's Office on February 2nd.

DHS did not respond to an email asking if the land is the site for a sprawling new detention center but in a previous statement said, "These will not be warehouses — they will be very well structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards."

According to a DHS spokesperson, the agency is "actively working to expand detention space" as ICE arrests people across the U.S.

Local City, County and state officials have expressed concern about the lack of infrastructure and public services needed for a new immigration detention center that would house thousands of people.

"What saddens me is to see that a potential facility can come in overnight and receive all these services when I have residents that have lived here years and years and years paying property taxes and still haven't been able to receive those very services," Socorro Mayor Rudy Cruz told KTEP News.

El Paso State Rep. Vince Perez says he's "sounding the alarm" because of concerns about emergency services for the facility.

During a press conference, Friday Perez and the fire chief for El Paso County's Emergency Service's District 2 shared concern the facility would not have adequate water pressure in the event of an emergency.

"This is not a political determination where we are trying to stop this facility just out of principle," Perez said. "I do disagree with these facilities. But somebody within DHS simply did not do their homework. It is my opinion they are rushing into facilities like this without doing their due diligence."

El Paso County Commissioners and City Council representatives are seeking information about the facility and voiced concerns about the impact. During public comments at City Council Judge Linda Chew said the public called on local elected officials to oppose new detention facilities.

"Today, now, we need our leaders also. To speak up and stand up for this community," she said.

There's also been public opposition to plans to build new detention facilities in San Antonio and the Dallas area.

El Paso is currently home to the largest detention camp in the country, a tent facility located at Fort Bliss named Camp East Montana. Three people have died in custody at the facility operated by a private contractor. The El Paso County medical examiner ruled the cause of death of one of the men a homicide.



